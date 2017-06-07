The Only Desk Worth Using This Summer Goes Outside With You

The nicer the weather, the more difficult it is to get work done—particularly if your work happens to be indoors. The open-source furniture company Opendesk has a solution for this in the Bundle : a transportable work desk that can easily be knocked down and reassembled outside, or wherever you please.

The London-based Opendesk launched in 2014 with a unique business model for producing open-sourced digital furniture designs that are manufactured locally. The company has built out a network of small manufacturers that have access to a CNC machine. These manufacturers receive projects based on your location when you order a piece, then fabricate the digital designs and ship it to you. The Opendesk platform acts as a database for blueprints of the company’s designs, which can be customized by consumers before being sent to manufacturers and shipped from there.

The Bundle is Opendesk’s latest furniture design, and it mirrors the efficiency and simplicity of its other designs. The company collaborated with London product designer Thor ter Kulve, who designed the desk so that it could be made from one plywood sheet and could easily be replicated through Opendesk’s maker network. The desk is made of a tabletop and two trestles—essentially, custom-made wooden sawhorses—for legs. The trestles fit together like a puzzle pieces; the two pieces in either leg overlap and fit onto wooden hooks at the end of the center piece. Made with light plywood, they can easily be disassembled, taken outside, and popped back together wherever you want to work.

Ter Kulve, who says he approached the desk like a piece of Japanese joinery, was inspired by his own workplace flexibility. After graduating from the Royal College of Art, ter Kulve now lives and works from a traditional narrow boat on the Thames River. For him, the Bundle Desk provided a way to store a desk in his boat, then assemble it wherever he docks.

For everyone else, a more reasonable use case might be taking it to a friend’s studio, or putting it together in an outdoor garden in the summer months. When the weather’s nice, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to take your work outside.