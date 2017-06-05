The Airport Of The Future Is A Self-Contained City. You Might Even Get Married There

At LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal, architect Curt Fentress designed a massive digital art installation in front of the gates. The installation, which has 12,000 feet of LED tiles that display swirling graphics, contributed to 33% more retail spending in the surrounding area than was originally projected. The suggestion? Imbuing airports with the sort of vibrant amenities that make cities feel like cities could be good for the bottom lines.

As the number of people flying is projected to reach 7.3 billion by 2034, airports and airlines will need to find ways to expand while competing globally. According to the designers we spoke with, one of the best ways to do that is to turn airports into self-contained cities, complete with the conveniences and cultural offerings you’d expect in a traditional metropolis. You might even spot a wedding chapel or two. With little space for amenities in the sky (unless you’re super-rich) and revenues from parking and baggage fees likely to drop, airlines will need new sources of revenue to fuel growth.

Inside The New Airport

New technology like automation and facial recognition are drastically changing the setup of the airport. For instance, in the future, we may no longer travel with our bags. According to Lionel Ohayon, the CEO and founder of the New York-based design studio Icrave, which has worked on airports in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Austin, your bags may be picked up and travel separately from you to your destination. ID tags tied to your smartphone would ensure that your bags never get lost. With bags out of the way, travelers’ hands would be freed up to use their time at the airport more actively.

Ohayon also believes that while security is currently the biggest pain point at the airport, it’ll become more seamless (mostly due to the rise of biometrics and facial recognition tracking). This will have a fundamental impact on what an airport can offer. Without the stress of getting through the security line, security could be shifted further toward the gate, freeing up more space and time for amenities before the travelers-only zone. “What if an airport is actually a place you want to be?” he says. “You have my attention for one to two hours–what do you want to do with that?”

What To Do At The Airport Of The Future

That would mean that people would pass the time waiting for their flight in a fundamentally different way. That’s already happening, according to Fentress. His firm has been building airport terminals for decades and built the terminal at Incheon, near Seoul, which has become renowned for its wedding chapel, skating rink, and movie theater.

Other airports could follow suit. Imagine visiting a VR arcade before getting on your flight. Or attending a concert or a conference. Or going to an Equinox or a coworking space like WeWork (current options are often near but not inside the airport).

And then there’s the shopping. “Just imagine if an airport were CES all the time,” Ohayon says, referring to the annual Consumer Electronics Show that has a reputation for its outlandish products that offer a glimpse of the future.