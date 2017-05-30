How David Chang’s Ando Is Redesigning Delivery

In the mid-aughts, the Momofuku empire reimagined what it meant to eat out, as founder David Chang served pillowy pork buns, not on white table cloths, but downright uncomfortable box seats that urged you to get in, eat, and get out–an idea actually pioneered by turn-of-the-century quick lunch establishments .

Now, with the Momofuku delivery service, Ando, the company is trying to reimagine dining again–this time, at home, via an app. While Uber handles the carting of food on the backend, Ando has to design its menu items to be as appetizing the moment they leave the kitchen as they are 45 minutes later, when the food arrives at someone’s doorstep.

The company’s secret ingredient? Refining, refining, refining, until it tastes right. And not being afraid to eat an hour-old hot sandwich that’s been sitting at a desk.