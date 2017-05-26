The Best Ideas At N.Y.C.’s Design Month Are Garbage

During NYCxDesign, the design industry’s equivalent of fashion week, some of the smartest concepts presented were actually trash. But you’d never know it–and as recycled materials grow up, that’s kind of the point.

In the wake of the environmental and financial crises of the past decade, designers have been contending not only with budgetary constraints, but ethical concerns about their work. Using materials that would normally be cast off into landfill kills two birds with one stone: They’re affordable and utilize resources more effectively. While using reclaimed materials isn’t a new concept, this month’s NYXxDesign events showed that the execution has matured and become more sophisticated.

At Sight Unseen Offsite, the Brooklyn-based studio Slash Projects showed a series of tables and coasters made from 100% postconsumer recycled rubber, cast together with concrete and brass. The specked rubber is typically used in industrial flooring, but it takes on the guise of precious stone when used in a domestic context. Arielle Assouline-Lichten, principal of Slash Objects, is keen on finding ways to use sustainable materials without the “stigmas” associated with green products.

“There are new ways to envision recycled material use that defies what we think of as recycled,” Assouline-Lichten tells Co.Design. “The use of recycled materials and processes has definitely become more [elegant] over time, as it transformed from an earthy take on what it means to be ‘green,’ to allowing sophistication and design to be the defining characteristics, rather than a preconceived idea of what ‘recycled’ should look like.”

At Ventura New York–an exhibition of Dutch designers presented at Wanted Design–a similar sensibility was evident in many of the objects made from recycled materials. These designers weren’t trumpeting their environmental cred; rather, their work just looked good. The show’s curator Margriet Vollenberg wanted to show how designers are responding to the age of rapid change, which includes global warming and environmental degradation.



“We have to think about [recycled materials] now because [the environment is] an issue now,” Vollenberg says. “We have to figure out how we can make them beautiful and functional. It’s not the first year we’ve used recycled materials, but now that we’re getting more used to them, and we know how to work with them, [they’re becoming more sophisticated].”

To communicate the theme, Vollenberg exhibited a chair from Amsterdam-based designer Dirk van der Kooij that was 3D-printed from melted refrigerators. Christien Meindertsma–a designer based near Utrecht–developed a chair fabricated from a new composite material made from a flax reclaimed from the construction industry. Eindhoven-based designer Jeroen Wand made lightweight tables, chairs, and cabinets from layered veneer offcuts. And the experiments weren’t just from independent designers. Finsa, a Spanish manufacturer of MDF and laminates, enlisted Envisions–a collective of Dutch designers–to come up with ideas for by-products of its production process.