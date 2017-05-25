In A Dark Year, Designers Are Worshipping Light

Jean Lin, curator of the SoHo gallery and co-op Colony , began thinking about what to present at NYCxDesign almost a full year ago. As she chatted with the independent designers she represents, one theme emerged: lightness, and its myriad formal and aesthetic interpretations. But over the months that followed, as Trump rose to power and populism gripped the world, their conversations took on a new dimension. Light was no longer a creative statement; it was a philosophical outlook.

“Physically, light is so many things–color, weight, material, luminescence,” Lin says. “From the beginning, the theme was ‘Lightness: the Full Spectrum’ because we knew the broad versatility the word lightness could have in the world of design. What we didn’t know at the time was how much emotional weight would be added to our collective shoulders after the election, and how putting together this exhibit could be an act of lightness in itself, finding our own contribution to the greater good in a terribly bleak moment in history.”

Throughout NYCxDesign, experiments in light–as a material, as a concept, as atmosphere, and even as a process–abounded. Light, in 2017, has captivated an entire industry. Beyond a fleeting design trend–ahem, millennial pink–light embodies something crucial during taxing times. It’s about symbolism, history, politics, and finding meatier ground for inspiration.

At Colony’s show, designers experimented with light as a medium and material: Allied Maker presented a towering illuminated column composed of ultra-thin alabaster orbs and cubes. Fiber artist Hiroko Takeda wove wispy, semitransparent tapestries. Farrah Sit‘s pendant lights toyed with perceptions of gravity and tension. A marble wheel precariously rests on a neon light, reminiscent of a Diabolo balancing toy.

But in a broader sense, Lin’s discussions about the show with Colony’s designers changed how she views her gallery’s place in the design community. “I’ve realized Colony’s role is one of support and connection,” Lin says. “We are here both as a physical space and a emotional support system of many like-minded people who feel disgusted by the actions of the new administration and energized to find ways to work toward the greater good, politically and socially.”

Elsewhere, designers invoked sociopolitical undertones in their work using light. At Sight Unseen Offsite, the bespoke wallpaper company Calico debuted Aura, a new line based on a New Age photography technique that supposedly captures an individual’s invisible energy, known as “aura photography.” Each of the seven hazy, pastel color palettes emerged from an aura photograph taken of Calico’s team, and the company hopes to create custom versions based on aura photographs of its clients. Nick Cope, who founded Calico with his wife, Rachel, thinks that the interest in light’s intangible qualities and its symbolism could be a by-product of the political climate.

“Perhaps we all need a bit of escape from the material world, so designers are heading to the fringes to create work that is more esoteric,” he says. “In fact, following Brexit and the U.S. elections, we sat down and made it a mission to explore the creation of work that has social meaning and contributes somehow to the greater good of humanity. We hold aesthetics so highly and that will not change, it will simply be elevated by purpose.”