Each Of These Lamps Is Modeled On A Different Pollen Particle

It’s pollen season, the time of sniffles and runny noses. Those of us who suffer from allergies might dread it, but for the Swiss art director Regine Cavicchioli and two students at the Zurich University of the Arts, Roman Jurt and Michael Kennedy, it was a source of inspiration.

The trio created a series of 3D-printed lamps modeled on the shapes of different pollen particles under a microscope. There are the round and eerie grass pollen and the devilish dandelion pollen. The sunflower pollen lamp looks a bit like a sun or a pufferfish, while the ash pollen has intricate details reminiscent of the brain’s gray matter. Birch pollen looks like an amoeba, while the lamp modeled after ragweed pollen resembles what a nasty virus should look like, with lots of spikes. All of them are awesome.

“We reverse engineered nature, and we both find the result to be very, very aesthetic,” says Jurt in a video of how the pollen lamps were made. With a color-changing light inside the 3D-printed shell, the lamps look like shapes from another planet. Though, of course, they’re commonly found in our backyards.

The lamps come with a hefty price tag, ranging in price from $437 to $1,366. That’s a lot for a little bit of pollen.