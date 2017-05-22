The Lord Of The Rings’ Weapons Designer Invented This Cool New Material

It was a reference to Kayne Horsham, the film’s creature, armor, and weapons art director. Though you might only see it on screen for a millisecond, each chainmail shirt that Horsham and his crew created contained 80,000 rings–which had to be linked and woven by hand. Over the course of three years, they interlocked millions of rings for chainmail suits worn by Mortensen’s Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli and crew–not to mention hundreds of Orcs–in the series of films’ epic battle sequences. Once a shirt was completed, it was coated in pure silver to strengthen it and make it ready for the cameras–and all the fake blood.

Horsham knew there had to be a better way than the tedious process of hand-weaving the chainmail. Fast forward six years, and Horsham had created a injection molding process to mass produce polycarbonate chainmail–which he dubbed Kaynemaile, in honor of Mortensen’s nickname for the stuff.

But these days, Horsham isn’t making chainmail for movies. He’s making it for architects. The material is incredibly light, only uses 20% of the energy needed to produce steel, and is 100% recyclable. Ten years into Horsham’s business, Kaynemaile has been used in everything from carpark facades to privacy screens in tech offices. An installation of different colored types of Kaynemaile is currently on view in the middle of New York City’s Times Square as part of NYCxDesign, where it won best new architectural product at the NYCxDesign Awards.

Chainmail is thousands of years old, and traditionally it was made by casting small metal rings with a small gap in them by hand, linking them to each other, and then soldering the gap closed. The first type of metal armor made, it was so expensive that only kings and nobles could afford it–it was more valuable than their castles because of how time-intensive it was to make, but it meant they had a chance of walking off the battlefield alive.

As the art director for creatures, armor, and weapons for The Lord of the Rings, Horsham saw firsthand just how difficult it was to make the material, even though his chainmail shirts were made of plastic rings so they wouldn’t weigh down the actors. On set, the cast and crew were all fascinated by the material. “It’s very tactile,” Horsham says. “I was quite attracted to that. I saw almost everyone who touched it wanted a piece and wanted to wear it. All the actors wanted to keep their own suits of chainmail.”

So after the film wrapped shooting in 2001, he started experimenting with ways to manufacture it, thinking there could be a great material for use in film and fashion. “I first tried to design a machine that would assemble rings, thinking like everyone has for the last 2,000 years,” Horsham says. “It was while I was trying to debug the first machine when I had a moment of epiphany.”