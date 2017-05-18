The Coolest New UI Features In Android O

Yesterday, at the first day of its annual developer conference I/O, Google cited a staggering number: There are now 2 billion active monthly Android devices, with 1 million more devices coming online every two months.

That’s a hell of a lot of smartphones and tablets–and with Android on TVs, cars, watches, and laptops, it’s only going to grow. To power this growing ecosystem of devices, Google released a beta for developers of its latest operating system, Android O. In addition to some performance improvements, O will put some small, clever UI tweaks on billions of devices. Here are a few we saw today at I/O.

Mobile Multitasking

Using two apps at once–say, Skyping while looking at your calendar–is usually a total pain on mobile. But a new O feature called “Picture in Picture” shrinks the video interface so you can look at another app simultaneously. Take watching a Youtube video. Currently, if you close Youtube to answer a text, you can’t see the video playing anymore. Picture in Picture moves the video to the bottom righthand corner where it continues to play, letting you multitask much more efficiently. You can watch Netflix while Googling a character, or maintain your video call with a friend as you schedule an event.

Better Notifications

The new operating system also shifts how notifications happen within Android. O’s new design takes some cues from Apple, adding a small dot to app icons to indicate a new notification. Also somewhat similarly to iOS, a long-press on the icon will pull up a small window showing the notification without launching the app. The change doesn’t make new work for developers–the system pulls the color of the notification dot from the app icon automatically.

Smart Copy And Paste

Another pain point in Android today? Highlighting text to copy and paste. While previously you had to long-press or double tap to begin a selection, and then drag the UI handles on either end of the word to increase or decrease the selection, Google has put its machine learning to the work improving that process in O.

Google’s user testing revealed that the most highlighted text on mobile phones is phone numbers, followed by people’s names, businesses, and addresses. The new smart text selection feature in Android O uses AI to recognize which of these you’re trying to select. One tap will select the entire phone number, name, or address, and the UI then presents context-specific options: the phone app for a number, Gmail for an email, or Google Maps for an address. All this happens on the device in real time.

Autofill For Apps

One of Google Chrome’s handier features on desktop is its autofill system, which will automatically input information like addresses, passwords, or credit cards. Now, autofill will be available across all apps on Android O, making logging into apps on a new phone easier than ever. And it syncs as well–if you logged into Twitter on Chrome via autofill, logging into Twitter on Android will be autofilled as well.