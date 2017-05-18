What It Means To “Google” Something Just Changed Forever

When were we this excited about any Apple event? It’s honestly hard to remember. Because on stage at Google’s I/O conference this week , the company perfectly distilled how technology has changed in the 20 or so years since the introduction of Google’s ubiquitous search box. It’s a world where you can point your phone at anything, tap a button, and learn more about it.

It’s Word Lens for everything–a search box for real life.

Technically, Google announced this breakthrough as a feature called Google Lens. It will launch inside the Google Assistant on Android and iOS phones, as well as your Google Photo library. Using Google’s image recognition–which currently bests that of humans’ own facilities–the system cross-references what it sees with Google Search and the company’s other services.

That sounds painfully boring, yes. It’s the amalgamation of machine learning and artificial intelligence, two fields of research that are as difficult to fathom as the stars in the universe. But the effect of Lens is akin to installing Google Search inside your own retinas. Hold your camera up to that building over there, tap Lens, and you’ll learn it’s the Willis Tower. Point it at a flower or a storefront, and it returns the name of the bloom, or restaurant reviews. In one onstage demo, Google even demonstrated how Lens could look at a Wi-Fi router’s SKU and password–and then automatically connect an Android phone to that network.

That last magic trick is almost staggering to consider, when you try to see its strings. All you have to do is look at something through your phone and tap on it. It’s the simplest possible interaction; one can imagine a Luddite succumbing to it out of pure desperation: “Maybe if I just aim my phone and tap, Google will figure it out!” And yet, that’s exactly what happens.

On the back end, Google is juggling all sorts of probable computations–scanning the SKU to search for the router type, using image recognition to detect a login and password, and then, crucially, hopping into your Android phone’s settings to take that last step and just get you connected. None of these individual tasks is anything but routine for Google. But string them together in just the right context for a person, and launch them with a tap? The whole world suddenly becomes Googleable, while the definition of what it means to “Google” something expands dramatically. Google isn’t just answering questions anymore. It’s inferring the question before we even ask it.

A crucial aspect of Lens is that it’s not an anonymized tool, but rather is connected to individual users across their devices. That means it can learn who you are over time, customizing its easy button just for you. That evolving, customized profile suggests many possibilities for the service that Google hasn’t talked about yet–but it’s easy to envision plenty.