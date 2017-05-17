How A Glorified Greenhouse Became Modernism’s Most Influential Building

In 1853, an enormous glass prism of a building–known as the Crystal Palace–was erected in what is now New York’s Bryant Park on the occasion of the New York world’s fair. Constructed from glazed sheet glass and iron, two materials that were new to architecture at the time, it was unlike anything New Yorkers had seen before: A glittering monument to modernism. It was also something of a copy.

The original Crystal Palace had been constructed two years prior in London. As coincidence would have it, both Crystal Palaces burned down–though the better-known London building lasted for 85 years before it met its fiery end, while the New York one only lasted five. Yet the fascination with the Crystal Palace lived on long after the original was built, and long after it became clear that the building and material innovations that made the palaces novel during the dawn of the industrial revolution would not have the lasting influence on civic architecture that was expected at the time.

In the 19th century alone, similar Crystal Palaces were built to serve as exhibition buildings in Munich, Montreal, Toronto, Madrid and Brazil, the latter two of which are still standing. Today, 160 years after the original Crystal Palace’s construction, you can find replicas in all sorts of strange places: For example, the Infomart in Dallas, Texas, is a data center that was modeled after London’s Crystal Palace. In London, a Chinese billionaire had planned to build a replica in the exact spot of the original until the deal fell through last year. At Disney World, one can eat brunch with oversized Disney characters inside the Crystal Palace. The Javits Center in New York, in essence, is derivative of both Crystal Palaces, according to Caroline Hannah, the associate curator of the recently opened New York Crystal Palace 1853 exhibition at the Bard Graduate Center Gallery. The Wikipedia entry for “Crystal Palace” brings up a list of 15 buildings around the world, at least six of which appear to be copies of the London building in more than just name.

The fact that it has been replicated so much hints at its remarkable influence on modern architecture. While the ornate, iron and glass Victorian design may not look particularly modern, its ethos is still present in the DNA of a lot of architecture today, and not just in the amusement park replicas. Is the Crystal Palace the most obsessed-over piece of architecture in recent history?

Revolutionary Tech In An Ornate Disguise

The first Crystal Palace was built in London’s Hyde Park in 1851 to house the Great Exhibition, the first in the series of World’s Fairs held across the world in the 19th century. The queen held a design competition for the building, and the job was awarded to Joseph Paxton, a horticulturist best known for being the gardener for the Duke of Devonshire. Paxton had experimented with glass construction before in his celebrated greenhouse designs, and his winning design for the Crystal Palace was modeled after a house he’d built for the Duke specifically to house an Amazonian lily that had been brought over to England. He took aspects of the greenhouse and the huge ribbed floating leaves of the lily–so big, his young daughter could sit on one–as inspiration.

Paxton’s Crystal Palace involved several breakthroughs in material and construction of the time. His design was the first to make use of the invention of the cast plate glass method in 1848, which made it possible to produce large sheets of glass strong enough for construction cheaply. The largest sheet of glass that could be manufactured at the time was 10 inches wide by 49 inches long, so Paxton modeled the entire building around those dimensions: He designed the Crystal Palace as a long rectangle with a gallery in the center and two wings extending out on either side. While the wings had a flat-profile roof, the central, two-story gallery, above which was a barrel-vaulted roof that took the form of a long triangular prism. Made out of glass, the structure of the roof allowed for it to be both very light and very strong. By using all of the same sized panes, Paxton made it easy and cost-efficient to glaze them all at once.