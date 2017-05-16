This Architect-Designed Speaker Costs $1.8K, And It Might Actually Be Worth It

This isn’t just an ordinary Bluetooth speaker in a fancy shell, though the Spartan design–it’s curved concrete with a slick stainless-steel grill–is easy on the eyes. Holding true to his roots as an architect, Adjaye (along with the Master & Dynamic team) re-engineered the entire structure of the speaker, starting with the material it’s made from: concrete. Their goal was to get rid of as many parts and as much plastic as possible since they cause vibrations that reduce sound quality.

Adjaye and Master & Dynamic developed a proprietary concrete mix–which is more rigid and dense than structural concrete–for their Brutalism-inspired MA770 Wireless Speaker. Using concrete eliminated the need for internal bracing for the speaker, and the concrete’s mass–it weighs a hefty 35 pounds–virtually eliminates vibrations from the speaker so you can crank it up without causing a needle on a record player to skip, according to the manufacturer. Master & Dynamic plans to use the concrete in future products but declined to mention specifics.

The speaker can be ordered from MoMA Design Store for $1,800 later this month.