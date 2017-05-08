advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Our Obsession With Ikea Has Gone Too Far: Meet The Frakta Thong

Our Obsession With Ikea Has Gone Too Far: Meet The Frakta Thong
[Source Images: Ikea (bag), supermimicry/iStock (pattern)]
By Diana Budds1 minute Read

Ikea’s bright-blue Frakta bag might be the Swedish furniture company’s most iconic design–and for good reason. The 99-cent tote is big enough and strong enough to haul pretty much anything your two hands can carry. But our obsession with Frakta has hit peak eye roll, thanks to a $2,145 leather bag from Balenciaga that’s a spitting image of the tote and a number of fan hacks that have gone from witty to woeful recently.

advertisement

There are Frakta sneakers:

A $38 Frakta hat:

9AM PST ON THECHINATOWNMARKET.COM AND PLEASURESNOW.COM – GOOD LUCK 🙂

A post shared by CHINATOWN MARKET (@chinatownmarket) on

A Frakta choker:

✏️IKEA choker???? #DIY4LYF #ilil #ililtokyo #ikeachoker

A post shared by iLiL (@ililtokyo) on

A Frakta face mask:

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan ???? #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK

A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on

And–believe it or not–a Frakta thong:

BALENCIAGA x IKEA limited hoax thong

A post shared by Signe Ralkov (@signeralkov) on

Considering how uncomfortable garments made from brittle plastic are, the only solace from this design crime is the discomfort level of whoever is dense enough to don a Frakta thong. Sweat and chafing guaranteed.

H/T Dazed.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life