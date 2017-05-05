Apple Pioneer Hartmut Esslinger Wins The Nation’s Top Design Award

The National Design Awards have been around for almost 20 years. In that time, the design world has undergone a series of remarkable transformations–in which the definition of “design” has expanded to include interaction design and consumer technology. So it seems appropriate that Hartmut Esslinger–who pioneered industrial design at Apple and founded the influential San Francisco-based design and strategy firm Frog –will receive the awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor this year.

At Apple, Esslinger built a design language, known as Snow White, which imagined computers, not as giant corporate machines, but sleek, personal objects. His was a vision of a design-led organization, as opposed to the “structurally determined mediocrity” that characterized most early consumer electronics of the 1980s. It’s easy to see his fingerprints on Apple, even today: “I told him that, in my opinion, Apple needed one design leader and one team reporting directly to him, and design had to be involved years ahead of any actual product development in Apple’s strategic planning,” Esslinger wrote in his book. “Naturally, there were some points where we disagreed–Steve believed that ‘one insanely great product’ would define Apple, whereas I insisted that Apple needed a comprehensive strategy that could generate a line of great products.”

Additional Winners