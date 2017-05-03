New Judges Added To The 2017 Innovation By Design Awards

May 4 is the last day to enter the 2017 Innovation By Design Awards , the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.

Innovation By Design is judged by some of the world’s most prominent designers and business leaders. Our newest jurors include:

Terry Crews, Actor and Designer–Crews is an action-movie hero, sitcom star, game show host, pitchman, former NFL player, best-selling author, artist, and now furniture designer. He designed his first furniture collection for the American company Bernhardt Design in 2017.

Koni Braman, Amazon–Braman is the director of store development for Amazon Books and led the design and construction of Amazon’s first brick-and-mortar retail store in 2015.