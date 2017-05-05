What Does It Take To Remake The UX Of A $90 Billion Industry?

Blink and you’ll miss one of the most telling details behind Hippo , a homeowner’s insurance startup launched last week. Enter your address, and you see a prefilled form detailing exactly how your home was built: how many square feet, when your roof was made, what’s its made of, what type of frame your house has. You hardly have the time to ask the obvious question: How’d they know all that? The answer: Big data, painstakingly collected. The service has scraped almost every source of housing data out there–including satellite imagery–all in an effort to make the arduous process of buying home insurance into a 90-second affair, while lower prices by 25% in the process. The larger goal: to remake the UX of a $90 billion industry that’s been hiding in plain sight, and to turn home insurance into a veritable gateway for the internet of things.

In that way, Hippo, whose site was designed by Work & Co, is a good example of the opportunities that lie open for design-driven startups in the post-Uber world. You’d be hard-pressed to find billion-dollar opportunities that you can start from scratch. The smarter money lies in finding knotty, sleepy industries that haven’t been rethought. Like homeowner’s insurance.

The company started when Assaf Wand began panning around for new ideas, after selling Sabi, his previous startup, which tapped designers such as Fuseproject and Barber & Osgerby to create well-designed home accessories that looked contemporary, but were actually designed with the elderly in mind. “I hate inventory stories,” Wand insists. “For me, it’s data- and logic-driven.” So while Sabi was outwardly a stylish housewares company, it was actually a bet on a swelling population of elderly aging in place rather than going into nursing homes–while expecting the modern comforts of good design made commonplace by Target and Ikea.

Wand eventually landed on homeowner’s insurance, which he’d had some experience with while working as a consultant at McKinsey. “I always thought that insurance was one of the most messed up industries I’d ever seen,” he says. Other startups have taken a shot at the insurance industry: Lemonade is trying to modernize condo and renter’s insurance, while Oscar has tackled health insurance. But the byzantine complexity and relative sleepiness seem to have kept would-be innovators away from homeowner’s insurance.

Wand managed to raise $14 million in venture capital off a couple insights. For one, it was a massive industry. But more intriguingly, the economics of home insurance have caused the industry to evolve away from modern notions of UX and customer service. Take the agents themselves. They’re incentivized to sell larger plans–that’s one reason why car insurance, a relatively low-value sale, has moved away from live agents and toward self-help agencies, like Geico and Progressive. Therein lies the rub: We live in an era where people don’t like dealing with people, even while home insurance remains a stubbornly face-to-face transaction. “People don’t want to deal with an agent,” Wand explains. “They don’t want someone who is going to try and shove a crappy product at them.” The problem was that the home insurance industry is so complicated that agents still seem like critical gatekeepers: After all, how else are you going to get someone to sit through 70 questions? Wand, of course, disagrees, which is where Wand’s idea of really big data comes in.

Hippo aims to turn home insurance from a service you grudgingly sign up for when you buy a house, to something you love (or at least like) because it’s become a service to you–just as friendly as Bark Box or Warby Parker. In Wand’s imagining, Hippo will evolve to become a service that’s intelligently pinging you at the right moments: It’ll be monitoring your house to check its condition. It’ll be using data to monitor what claims your neighbors are making. All so that it can periodically nudge you to take better care of your house. For example, if satellite imagery suggests your roof had deteriorated–which is an easy thing to judge, simply using image analysis–Hippo might suggest roofers to call. At opportune times, it’ll prompt you to schedule a free appointment with someone to clean your gutters and look for dead trees that threaten to fall on your house. And for every year that you go without a claim, the company will send you a new IoT device–such as a water-leak monitor in the first year. In that way, it’ll be managing the preventative maintenance that, when neglected, ends up costing thousands of dollars down the line in home repair.