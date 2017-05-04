Proof That Design Is Good For Business, In 8 Statistics

This week, the National Endowment for the Arts released a report on the importance of industrial design to the United States’ economic health. While it covers everything from Apple’s influence to a crash course in UX design principles, the report ultimately drives home one main point: Industrial designers can be a serious financial boon.

“In today’s hyper-competitive, global marketplace, manufacturers need effective tools to survive and thrive, and design is one of those tools,” Jason Schupbach, the NEA’s director of design and creative placemaking programs, said in a release.

While design thinking as a foundation for strong businesses has been explored here on Co.Design in the past, the NEA’s report–entitled “Industrial Design: A Competitive Edge for U.S. Manufacturing Success in the Global Economy”—argues specifically that industrial design is needed now, more than ever, to catalyze growth in small and medium-sized American manufacturers.

To support its assertion that industrial design is indispensable to these manufacturers, the NEA interviewed more than 40 design experts and scholars (including leaders at top firms like Frog, Ideo, and Whipsaw), analyzed economic and performance data, and conducted literature reviews. Here are three major takeaways from its findings.

The Apple Effect

“With growing global competition, intense pressure for successful product launches, the rise of Apple and the internet of things, and greater demand by customers for a better user experience, industrial design has become more important for manufacturing firms than ever before,” the NEA’s report states, citing a statistic from Forbes that every dollar invested in user experience design brings in $100 in return.

Of course, large manufacturers have already embraced the value of design. For example, design conscious companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, IBM, Disney, Herman Miller, and Nike saw 219% greater returns than non-design-conscious companies between 2004 and 2014, according to a 2015 report from the Design Management Institute cited in the report.

Investing in design may have indirect impacts on a business, too. Companies that integrate industrial designers into their teams have a 9.1% higher employment growth rate than companies that don’t, according to a 2015 white paper from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.