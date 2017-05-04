Why Humans Are Obsessed With Circles, According To Science

From the sun, moon, and planets, to the eyes that give us sight, the circle is everywhere in the natural world. But it’s also stamped everywhere in the human-made world: From wheels and domes to logos and infographics. It’s a form that is utterly pervasive.

In a new book called The Book of Circles, the data designer Manuel Lima looks to history and evolutionary science to explain why people like circles so much, using his research to create a taxonomy of approximately 300 images of circles that date from thousands of years ago up to the present day.

While hardly comprehensive, the images themselves form a compelling argument about just how ingrained the circle is in the human mind–and Lima gives some compelling explanations for it.

A 40,000-Year-Old Fixation

The Book of Circles is Lima’s third book–he’s also written about the history of tree diagrams and the representation of networked information–making it the result of 10 years of research into the visual metaphors that humans have used to express information over millennia. He believes that for contemporary data designers, having a historical grounding in the history of the circle is a necessary component in situating one’s work in time.

Lima explains that the first circular inscriptions have been dated to about 40,000 years ago, when ancient humans carved circular marks called petroglyphs into rock. “It’s not clear what they were trying to achieve with them, but some of the oldest ones are concentric circles, spirals, and the wheel,” he says. “You see that in different areas of the globe, in different areas of time. You can see there’s some sort of fascination.”

Ten thousand years ago, he says, the circle infiltrated every area of human knowledge, from architecture and urban planning to linguistics and objects. Today, it remains a dominant form in the world of information design. But that still doesn’t explain its omnipresence. For that, Lima points to several scientific theories about humans’ predilection for circles.

3 Theories From Science

We know that humans are more attracted to curvilinear shapes than angular shapes, something backed by several recent studies. Lima believes this makes sense from an evolutionary perspective: “It goes back to primitive roots in nature, where most shapes are curvilinear,” he says. “They’re softer, they provide some safety, as opposed to angular shapes–the teeth of an animal, the hard shape of a rock. Those are signifiers of danger.”