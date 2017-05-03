The Case For Reverse-Engineering Design Briefs

Here’s a typical road map for new product: An entrepreneur thinks of a business plan and gives a designer a brief about what the product should accomplish. The designer then creates a product. Sometimes this works and a product or company becomes wildly successful; oftentimes it does not .

This problem got Jessica Helfand–a senior critic at the Yale School of Management and cofounder of Design Observer–thinking: Would involving designers with a business plan from the outset make design, and the business supporting it, better? For Shaping a Creative Future–a conference about the future of innovation and sustainability hosted by Prada–Helfand designed a workshop with students from Yale, the Polytechnic University of Milan, and the University of Hertfordshire to investigate the question.

“The idea of the reverse-engineered brief grew naturally from a class on design-driven innovation,” Helfand tells Co.Design via email. “To me, this means designers are as much problem seekers as problem solvers, a position that elevates the designer’s conceptual input and privileges the kind of formally iterative work–sketching, making, revising–that is the bedrock of the designer’s methodology. Rather than the designer responding to a brief, what if we flip that idea, and the brief addresses the designer’s vision?”

Helfand’s program is attempting to indoctrinate design-led thinking in business. It’s not a new concept–some of the most successful companies today, like Airbnb and Pinterest, were established by designers–but turning it into an educational program couldn’t have come at a better time.

Silicon Valley’s recent “innovations”–like $1,500 toasters and $400 juicers–have become the butt of jokes about what’s wrong with design and the business of design today: Products that are over-engineered to solve problems few people have. By getting designers involved earlier in business plans, perhaps there’s a chance to avoid wasting intellectual resources on ideas that are doomed to fail–and more potential for the next big, life-changing idea to emerge. It all starts with building a foundation in a designer’s or businessperson’s formative years.

Today’s students will design tomorrow’s products. If we want phones that won’t shatter, tech that’s not instantly obsolete, and strong solutions to our world’s increasingly sophisticated problems, we need to change how designers are designed.

In the program, which included a briefing session in February and workshop in March, 32 Yale MBA candidates and 32 design students collaborated on conceptual projects to design the retail environments and shopping experiences of the future for Prada. The students were divided into eight-person teams composed of students from each school.