A Beautiful, Terrifying Guide To The World’s Man-Made Plants And Animals

You won’t find goldfish in the wild. That’s because they were domesticated thousands of years ago in China and bred to create the approximately 250 species found in aquariums around the world today. But goldfish are far from the only animal or plant that’s mutated into something new, whether due to genetic modification, ecological conservation, or pollution.

Struck by the vast numbers of living things that have been modified actively by people–or that have adapted to survive better in a human-dominated world–the Singapore-based artist Robert Zhao Renhui decided to create a compendium of these man-made creatures. Called A Guide to the Flora and Fauna of the World, the book consists of a series of photographs and digitally manipulated images that illustrate the impact of humans on the natural world.

The series of photographs begins with the winning goldfish from the first International Goldfish Championships in Fuzhou, China, in 2012, where over 3,000 goldfish from 14 countries competed in a spectacular dog-show-for-fish, with the categories including breed, body shape, swimming gesture, color, and overall impression. The giant goldfish that won weighed about nine pounds.

Other animals Renhui documented include the Rainbow Star Warrior fish, which was dyed with colors, patterns, and even text in order to make it more appealing to customers, a common practice dating to the 1970s, and the fluorescent zebrafish, created by scientists in Singapore in 1999 using fluorescent protein extracted from jellyfish that makes the zebrafish glow if it has ingested pollutants. More recently, fluorescent zebrafish have been used to track the behavior of cells in real time. Renhui says they’re also the first commercially available genetically modified fish. You can even buy them online.

Fish aren’t the only genetically modified animals in the book–Renhui also highlights artificial grapes made of gelatin, grape flavor, and food coloring that have been mistaken for real ones in Chinese roadside markets. There’s an extremely overweight polar bear, who scientists believe fattened up so much because its hunting time has been so shortened due to climate change. And rhinos and elephants that have evolved with smaller tusks, or without them altogether, because poachers tend to kill both types of creatures for their valuable ivory; only tuskless animals have survived to pass on their genes.

The project, which Renhui thinks of as an encyclopedia of man-made creatures, is a glaring reminder of how humans have actively modified other animals for aesthetic pleasure or novelty, or have unintentionally created entirely new evolutionary imperatives. The photographs are all based on real creatures, but are heavily edited; Renhui says no animal was hurt in the making of the project.

“We may not always think about our impact with nature on a daily basis but if we look carefully, even the simple act of switching on the lights at night may start to take on a different meaning,” Renhui tells Co.Design in an email. “Many insects are attracted to the fluorescent lights of our home and this attraction most likely leads to the deaths of many insects.”