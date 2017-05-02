The Design Duo Behind The Century’s Most Famous Album Covers

“You were regarded almost like the fifth member of the band,” says Aubrey Powell, whose studio Hipgnosis was responsible for the album cover designs for artists like Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Genesis, and Led Zeppelin. A new book, Vinyl. Album. Cover. Art, revives Hipgnosis’s complete catalogue, displaying 480 illustrations from the studio’s archive. It’s a glimpse into a pre-digital era when a single illustration could take months to complete.

Hipgnosis got its start in 1968, when Aubrey Powell and his creative partner Storm Thorgerson were asked to do an album cover for their friends’ second album. Lucky for Powell and Thorgerson, their friends happened to be the members of Pink Floyd; lead singer and guitarist Syd Barrett was their roommate. At the time, Powell was sneaking into the darkrooms at the Royal College of Art in London, where Thorgerson was a student, and experimenting with infrared film.

“Everyone was into Marvel comics and alchemy and all things spiritual and mystical, particularly LSD,” Powell says. “We took some photographs out of books and comics, and I went to the darkroom and started playing around.”

The resulting image for the album A Saucerful of Secrets–a surreal impression of the cosmos with large letters created using an old-school letter set–was the duo’s first step toward album cover stardom.

Perhaps one of their most striking covers was for Pink Floyd’s 1970 album Atom Heart Mother, which is simply a photograph of a cow, looking at the camera with a rather perplexed expression on its face. While the idea started as a joke, the band loved it–though it gave their record company execs heart palpitations because the cover didn’t have the band’s name, the album’s name, or any sort of recognizable information on it. But Powell says the band retained creative control.

“My proudest moment was walking down Sunset Strip weeks later and seeing just a picture of a cow on a billboard,” Powell says. “Everyone was talking about it. Is it a band, is a movie? On the day of the release, they put the name on it on the billboards just for that one day. It was the biggest album they had [at the time].”