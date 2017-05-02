The Cult Notebook Brand Baron Fig Is Expanding–Into Bags

Since launching in 2013 with the Kickstarter-backed Confidant notebook , Baron Fig has become cultishly popular among designers and the minimal-inclined. The company has since expanded its product line with the Squire , an elegant, lightweight pen, and today, it’s expanding further —with a line of bags designed specifically for the community the company has cultivated over the past four years.

With its latest Kickstarter campaign, Baron Fig is introducing three initial designs—a backpack, tote bag, and messenger bag—all of which are available in either Charcoal or Fig Wine. As with designing the notebook, the team behind Baron Fig incorporated community feedback, reaching out to their customer base to ask what they needed most out of a bag. The resulting bags reflect the brand’s overall aesthetic, with sturdy, flexible canvas and a stripped-down sensibility. And, of course, pockets for your notebooks.