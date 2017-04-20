What Happens When Your Tinder Profile Gets Turned Into Art

It’s Friday night, and you’ve got a hot date with your Tinder app. You can swipe to your heart’s content, assessing each profile for a few seconds before making a snap judgment and moving on to the next one.

For some, this is an easy way to meet a future mate–or your next hookup. For others, it’s ushering in the dating apocalypse. And for artists, it’s become a profound subject matter, a way to explore themes of privacy, social media performance, and identity in a visual way. But their efforts are not without controversy.

In one project called Tinder Project, the Berlin-based artist Ji-yeon Kim is working on painting 100 portraits of strangers she’s come across while swiping. Kim, who moved to Germany from Seoul, Korea, to pursue art full-time, didn’t know anyone when she first arrived in Berlin. She turned to dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid to make friends and get a date. But as she swiped through the apps, Kim was struck by the portraits of people.

“I think all of the photos on Tinder looked quite active or happy but inside I think they had a different feeling,” Kim says. Despite this appearance of happiness, Kim believes that many people on Tinder are looking for a match because they’re lonely–a sentiment that seems deeply influenced by her own experience moving to a foreign city.

Her portrait series takes real Tinder users as inspiration–some quite literally, where she’s copied an image to the point that the person can recognize him or herself, and others where she’s combined aspects of different source images or exaggerated an original photo to create what she believes is a truer portrait. The resulting paintings, done in acrylic on canvas and titled with the person’s first name and age just like how they appeared in the Tinder app, are a mournful look at a generation seemingly detached from intimacy.

But Kim didn’t ask for permission to use the photographs, and when she held a gallery show of the first 50 portraits at a Berlin bar, three of the people she’d painted recognize themselves and contacted her. Two were surprised but accepting of her work; one was very upset and asked her to remove his portrait, which she did after he explained that the portrait was hurtful to him.

Kim has no plans to ask permission for the second half of the series, even though she had several requests from people who wanted their own Tinder portraits. “Maybe if I used Tinder in a different way,” she says, like if she were to use it to make fun of people. “I just show their beauty.”