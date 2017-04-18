How Long Until Facebook Is Floating An Ad In My Morning Cup Of Coffee?

I want to tell you about a world, a magical world, where cartoon sharks circle around your breakfast cereal, everyone you see wears a birthday hat on your big day, and you can point at a bottle of Pinot Noir and get its reviews–maybe even a link to buy it with a tap.

These science fictions are becoming reality thanks to Facebook. At the company’s yearly F8 conference, Mark Zuckerberg and crew showed off the most technically impressive, retina-dazzling demonstrations of augmented reality the world has ever seen, and they did so using nothing more than stock smartphone cameras.

It all makes this moment, more than any other in Facebook’s history, the gut check for how deep down the rabbit hole you want to go with this company. Or any company. Because in this new era, Facebook isn’t just hooking you to a feed full of news and baby pictures that you might check dozens of times a day. It’s building a world on top of the one we live in, filled with superimposed friends, objects, and ads that will literally make you see the world through the lens of Facebook.

Though to paraphrase Drake, if you’re reading this it’s too late.

Facebook’s AR Revolution Starts Today

In the last year, augmented reality has grown surprisingly mature. Snapchat has 100 million people who wear zany digital masks in their selfies. Pokémon Go became a cultural phenomenon as people chased virtual monsters through real world streets.

Now at F8, Facebook didn’t do just one single impressive thing with augmented reality, but launched a wide strategy through what it’s calling Camera Effects–a platform that will use augmented reality to snuff out competition, hook users, and woo developers, all at the same time. As Zuckerberg put it himself, “All of the work here will go into the [augmented reality] glasses we all want. This is another step on the path there.”

The newly announced Frame Studio platform allows anyone to make Snapchat-style photo frames. Then, the next stage of Camera Effects is available to developers in a closed beta, known as AR Studio. And that’s when Facebook will accelerate VR to dwarf the capabilities of Pokemon Go and Snapchat. Developers will be able to build AR masks, which will flood the silly-fun market of AR dominated Snapchat, which with a closed filter platform, can’t possibly compete with.