“It’s Always Worth It”: 6 Strategies For Overcoming A Creative Block

Thriving as a creative person isn’t about luck or talent. It’s about blood, sweat, and tears. Putting in the hours, staying motivated on a daily basis, and staying dedicated to perfecting your craft over a lifetime.

The world isn’t ready for your creativity because it didn’t exist until now. There’s no cookie-cutter shape for you to fill in; you have to make your own space and mold it to your unique form.

Oh, and all the while, all sorts of people will be trying to stop you. Enemies, friends, and even your family will try to “save” you from your creative path. It’s an uphill battle.

But you can do it. It takes clarity and strategy, discipline, and grit. Sometimes it even takes long nights and takeout pizza.

At Co.Design’s request, I’ve selected my favorite illustrated words of wisdom from the artists, illustrators, and designers featured in my new book, Creative Pep Talk: Inspiration from 50 Artists . Consider it your personal pep rally, cheering you on in this creative race.

It’s Always Worth It

“I spent much of my life until my late thirties lamenting mistakes and harboring regrets. Somewhere in there, I learned that what made me feel better each day was embracing everything about my life, including the things that didn’t go well. This simple perspective shift changed everything for me and made it much more possible for me to feel happy every day. It also helped me take more risks, because even if I failed, it would be worth it since I would learn something new that made me a better, smarter, more compassionate person. I came up with this phrase to remind myself and others of this way of thinking.”–Lisa Congdon

You’ll Never Feel Ready, So You Might As Well Put Yourself Out There

“A few years ago, the illustrator Marshall Arisman told me, ‘You’ll never feel ready, so you might as well put yourself out there.’ As young creative people, we often get caught up in whether or not we are good enough to pursue a professional practice. We sit alone working all day and all night with little to no insight into whether what we are doing is good or has any value. The way to solve these insecurities comes down to three simple steps: