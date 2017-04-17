MIT’s WaitSuite Uses Clever Interaction Design To Make You Smarter

Perhaps you’d like to learn Italian, or be able to identify stars in the night sky. Maybe you even have a dedicated app that helps you memorize vocab, or flash cards showing the constellations. Maybe you even make a New Year’s resolution. Yet some research suggests that 80% of resolutions fail by March. It isn’t necessarily your willpower that’s to blame, though. Adults have limited time to devote to repetitive learning tasks like memorization on a daily basis–jobs, kids, and other responsibilities simply take priority.

“Everyone these days wants to learn something, but can’t seem to find time for it,” says Carrie Cai, a PhD student at MIT’s CSAIL. Cai is interested in how to make life-long learning a more relevant part of life as an adult. Yet in her research, she observed that the primary limiter isn’t a lack of great apps or platforms for learning. “That’s when I realized that time was the missing element,” she says.

You might not have 20 or even five minutes of consistent free time to devote to learning every day, but you do spend a surprising amount of time waiting. You wait for apps to load. You wait for your coworker to respond to a Gchat. You wait for your Wi-Fi to connect. You might wait for an elevator. To keep yourself entertained during these moments, perhaps you open a new tab and load Facebook, or the New York Times.

Cai describes this kind of behavior as compulsive technology use, and suggests that these micro-moments of waiting time actually represent a real learning opportunity. Her platform, called WaitSuite, is a suite of five apps that use clever interaction design to embed micro-learning moments into the interfaces you’re already using.

One app in the suite, a free Gchat extension called WaitChatter, has hundreds of regular users today after launching in 2015. The extension embeds itself in your Gchats: While you’re waiting for a chat response, a small box pops up on your chat highlighting one of the words you’ve typed–say, “coffee.” Your job is to simply type the word in the language you’re trying to learn. It’s a micro pop quiz that’s contextually relevant to whatever user experience in which you’re currently engaged. The other apps of WaitSuite function much the same way; if your Wi-Fi is loading, you have a few seconds to knock out some translations; if you’re pulling to refresh a social media feed, a flash card will pop up.

Cai coins this “wait-learning.” It’s the kind of repetitive, consistent learning that is crucial in language acquisition or memorization tasks–exactly the kind of tasks that most adults don’t have the time or energy to consistently engage with themselves. Participants in Cai’s study, who sent tens of thousands of messages during the period of observation, learned about four new words a day using the Gchat extension, and many of them found themselves seeking out the pop-ups when they didn’t appear. They had formed a habit.