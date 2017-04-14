How To Glimpse Light From The First Stars

Imagine a telescope–big, heavy, full of a complex array of sensors, dish pointed toward the heavens. While most of these instruments likely have this kind of design, one giant telescope located in the South African desert takes a more DIY approach. Its antennas, each of which measure about 46 feet across, sit directly on the ground. Instead of metal plates, the dish is made of wire mesh. Rather than a hulking base, its support structure is built from wood and PVC pipe. The telescope’s designers built the first prototype with materials you can buy at Home Depot. But this low-fi telescope is providing insight about a far-off scientific phenomenon–the universe’s first stars, which shone 13 billion years ago.

“It’s a funny combo of this high-tech signal processing and computing with what look like really low-tech dishes built out of two materials,” says Aaron Parsons, the principal investigator of the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA) telescope project and a professor at UC Berkeley. But while the telescope may look hacked together, there is a supercomputer at its center that combines all the data collected by the antennas that’s hidden in a chilled, air-conditioned room.

The supercomputer that powers the HERA telescope is so powerful that Parsons says it is processing an amount of data tantamount to approximately 3% of the total bandwidth of the internet at any given time. So while the supercomputer whirs away, why does the rest of the telescope have such simple infrastructure?

“Some of our insights allowed us to cut some corners,” Parsons says, which enabled them to do a project that was estimated to cost $60 million to one that will only cost $16 million–a tiny amount in the world of science funding. “We’re just in an environment where science is hard to fund. You need to find a way that’s good enough for what you’re trying to do, but isn’t over-engineered.”

Once fully built, the telescope will help provide answers to questions about what caused the first objects to form after the Big Bang and what their life span looked like. One of the key discoveries so far in the project has been how to actually design the telescope in the most effective way to measure the light emitted by hydrogen atoms from the universe’s first stars. Parsons says the two most important criteria in building an instrument that can measure that light is sensitivity and accuracy. The bigger the telescope, the more sensitive it is, and the better able it is to capture the faint light reaching Earth from 13 billion years ago. Accuracy is important because the researchers believed that measuring in great detail was the best way to filter out the other light the telescope captures to discover evidence from the first stars.

In the first design attempting to measure this ancient light, Parsons and his team put equal emphasis on both sensitivity and accuracy. But they soon discovered that sensitivity was far more important than accuracy. The universe is expanding and is 10 times bigger now than it was 13 billion years ago. The wavelength of light also expands along with the universe, so any wavelengths arriving at Earth from 13 billion years ago will be 10 times longer than wavelengths of light from the recent past. Focusing on different wavelengths can be used to see different distances back in time. The team realized that as long as they designed the telescope to prioritize the discrepancies in the wavelengths rather than trying to capture everything at high accuracy, they would be able to discriminate between the long wavelengths from the early universe, while the short, interfering wavelengths from nearby galaxies would appear as nothing more than celestial noise.

“We repurposed all aspects of the design in service of one metric,” Parsons says. The result was the HERA telescope, where each dish measures about 46 feet across with a surface area of about 574 square feet. Currently, there are 19 antennas built, and the team recently received the $15.5 million in funding, which will enable them to build a total of 350 antennas over the next four years.