VR Is Still Nowhere Near Its YouTube Moment

Right now, if you want to try VR, you almost always have to go to a store and download an app. But what if you could just pop on your VR headset and load a game or experience as easily as going to a website? What if VR could be democratic, distributed organically without big business in the way–just like the web?

That’s what the WebVR standard–built by Mozilla, and part of browsers like Chrome–hopes to enable. And now, Google is showing more support for WebVR creators through its new site, WebVR Experiments.

Rather than an app store, WebVR Experiments is really just a nice website full of links. Go to the page on a Google Cardboard, Daydream (or Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, coming soon), and Google will link you to several WebVR experiments–ranging from ping pong you can play with your head, to a room that rains apples and bananas all around you–that are no harder to try than opening a tab.

Well, in theory.

Even with Google’s support, WebVR still has some problems. The lagging frame rates and response times of these apps are one; you’ll often feel the sort of disconnected experience looking around in WebVR of playing Pac-Man drunk.

But that’s all forgivable, in a way, if you only want to spend a few minutes trying out some gag app or viewing some virtual art installation. And boy, it’s so quick to load these little VR apps in the browser–it takes only seconds–that you’ll be left wanting to try more. I get how it can be addictive, the same way YouTube’s low-fi clips, that were so instant to load, found a foothold that gave the sharper, bigger images of TV sets a run for their money.

No, the bigger problem for WebVR continues to be the entire UX of using a browser in VR. You’re supposed to load the page in your mobile Chrome browser with your fingers on the screen, then slap on your Cardboard or Daydream headset. That sounds easy. But when you slip your phone into the Daydream headset, its NFC automatically loads the entire Daydream experience–the whole VR app loading area where Chrome, and thereby these WebVR experiments, are inaccessible.