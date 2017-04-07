The Sausage Gets A Radical Redesign

Eating meat takes a serious toll on the environment. From energy and water to land and pollution, the world would be a much healthier place if the world’s millions of meat-eaters reduced the amount of meat in their diets.

For designer Carolien Niebling, the answer to reducing meat consumption is not cutting it out entirely or waiting for lab-grown meat startups to get the texture right. It’s expanding what we think of as protein. But her philosophy of increasing the types of food we eat has taken a rather surprising form: The sausage.

In her thesis project at the Swiss design school ECAL, Niebling has created a series of reduced-meat sausages that are now on view at Salone in Milan. Some of the sausages have tamer flavors and almost sound like health bars, like the carrot, apricot, and coconut sausage and the berry, date, and almond sausage. Others are stranger combinations like liver with raspberry or more traditional blood sausage with an apple core–and then there’s the “insect pate,” which is made of mealworms soaked in carrot juice, and flavored with pickles, capers, cumin, and roasted pecans. Having tried all of them–her favorites are the fruit salami and the liver berry–she swears they taste good.

“At some point I tried to use live worms with the butchers,” Niebling says, referring to the master butcher with whom she worked for the project. “Those we didn’t try.”

Playing around with sausages doesn’t seem like your average design thesis, but Niebling insists that the sausage is the oldest designed food.

“A sausage is as much a design object as a chair,” she says. “If you’re designing a chair, you’re looking at what company you’re doing it for, what material you want to build the chair with. With food, it’s similar. You look at the history and the function, you’re going to source the materials.”

Because she used only traditional sausage-making techniques to make her sausages, Niebling says that any butcher would be able to make them without any extra equipment. “It’s about the reduction of meat,” she says. “Even if it’s 20% less meat, it’s quite an achievement. As soon as we start to eat less meat, we’re already on the right track.”