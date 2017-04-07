The Self-Care Craze Comes To Design

Watching Milan’s high-profile design week, Salone del Mobile, unfold from afar is a surreal ordeal. The design industry, for the most part, comes to a reeling halt outside of the festival in Milan, where design news gets released in flood-like fashion every few hours. Everyone is there, which for a design reporter in New York means a barrage of press emails very early in the morning announcing new collaborations, product launches, site-specific pieces—and, this year, an inordinate amount of installations with names like RESET and ESCAPE.

These installations are, presumably, offering to rescue me from the very medium on which they were being advertised to me. A sense of being tethered to email, the constant stimulation of perpetual connectivity, the slow deterioration of a body hunched over a glowing screen for hours—all of these experiences are as universal as they are unhealthy. All this has given renewed popularity to self-care, which reverberates everywhere from Twitter to beauty product marketing emails to discussions of the radicalism of communal self-care. In the era of Trump, it has spawned trend pieces and comedy.

Now, it seems, self-care has hit the built environment.

Milan is known as a place to spot design trends for the coming year, so it seems inevitable that there will be more of these escapist structures–which have popped up elsewhere this year in the Guggenheim and even in some public places, thanks to “meditation pods.” Design that enhances our health and well-being is not new, but designing spaces solely for the purpose of finding calm by disconnecting from technology does feel like a distinctly contemporary phenomenon. It’s evident in the way these projects are described, which echoes the language of self-care at large.

A sculptural terra-cotta installation that SHoP Architects premiered at Milan this week invited visitors to “pause and reflect, one at a time, on the hectic speed of our world.” RESET, an office pod developed by Dutch design studios UNStudio and SCAPE, generously allows users to “take a break from everyday pressures to rebalance, refocus, and reset.”

But are areas designed specifically for recharging and disconnecting merely capitalizing on the cultural momentum of the concept of “self-care”? Or are they truly filling a need for a generation of exhausted, overworked, and over-connected people?

In some ways, the sheer influx of spaces purpose-designed for de-stressing and disconnecting is itself exhausting. Commoditized “self-care” runs contrary to the concept’s core intent–which is to do what makes you feel the best personally. In other words, self-care is strongest as an individual pursuit, not as a product that you find in a marketing email or in a public installation that promises rejuvenation. Before it became a buzzword for escaping the stressors of technology and society, self-care was as a psychiatric term that applied broadly and could mean working toward a healthier lifestyle with habits like eating well, being physically active, and maintaining good hygiene.