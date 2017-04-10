R/GA’s Path From Special Effects To Global Creative Powerhouse

If you’re confused as to what R/GA actually does, I promise, you’re not alone. The firm launched in 1977 as a special effects company. It made websites in its early years. Today, it’s a multi-headed, digital-design-meets-advertising-agency thing.

But listening to Nick Law, global chief creative officer at R/GA, speak on the topic for Co.Design‘s Studio Tours series, he makes R/GA’s evolution sound downright logical: “At each period, the thing that’s disrupted the industries we’ve been in has been technology. And the ability to sit above the industries and see the ramifications to those disruptions, and to adapt to them, is what’s distinguished us over the years.”

Today, that technology continues to be the internet, Law says; the web has connected so much of our lives that, to truly serve clients, you can’t just be a one-trick pony–you need to do everything. So while it continues to be hard to define exactly what R/GA does in a single sentence, that’s only a reflection of how hard it is to define exactly what any design consultancy or media agency needs to be today.