Life In Le Corbusier’s Utopian City, Photographed By A Resident

Chandigarh, one of India’s capital cities, was conceived as a modernist utopia. When Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, commissioned Le Corbusier to design the city’s master plan in 1950, he envisioned a place that would symbolize independence, look to the future, and break with the country’s colonial past. But today, nearly 70 years after Le Corbusier begin his grand experiment in designing an entire city from the ground up, Chandigarh stands as a vestige to that grand aspiration–and evidence of its failure.

Designer and photographer Shaun Fynn documents this dichotomy in Chandigarh Revealed (Princeton Architectural Press, 2017), a new book charting the city’s evolution.

“Fifty years on from Le Corbusier’s death we live in a world that he and his contemporaries would have had little anticipation of,” Fynn writes in the book’s introduction. “The rapid urbanization of populations, particularly in the developing world and specifically in Asia, the context to which Chandigarh belongs, presents a model of development where the economic forces of a new industrial revolution transpire to create ever-expanding cities.”

Intended for a population of 500,000, Le Corbusier’s 15,000-acre master plan divided the city into 47 sectors each with housing, shops, schools, hospitals, and public space. His design preached democracy, with as much attention paid to housing as government buildings. Gardens were planted throughout the city as places where all city residents, not just the rich, could go for recreation.

Nehru and Le Corbusier attempted to create an orderly city, but what stands today is often just as chaotic as more conventionally planned urban areas in the country. Chandigarh’s population is close to 1 million people, and slums have cropped up around its periphery to accommodate residents. Shop owners have modified buildings to suit their needs. Power lines are haphazardly strewn between buildings.

“The visual language and codes of Indian culture has certainly made its mark on the city,” Fynn says. “I don’t think this is unexpected but the patina of time and manifestations of culture would have been very difficult for Le Corbusier and his team to plan for or anticipate in a prescribed manner. The entrepreneurial nature of Indian commerce and traders have made use of the blank space in the plan as can be seen in the billboards and advertisements of wares and services to the markets and vendors.”

The most famous part of the plan is the Capitol Complex–the large scale, Brutalist administrative buildings that house government offices that have become iconic. Some of the city’s buildings and sectors were never completed, some have suffered from neglect, and some have been meticulously maintained.