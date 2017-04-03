Stop Killing Your Plants With This Ingenious Grow Light

It’s hard to keep plants alive. (I know from personal experience.) But three beautifully designed plant stands by the Barcelona-based design firm Goula / Figuera promise not only to make indoor plants look good, but to help them thrive as well.



Designed for indoor spaces where natural light is not always available, the Viride collection is equipped with LEDs. But this isn’t your average, ugly grow lamp that can require a clunky external timer. The Viride collection’s LEDs switch on and off periodically to make sure each plant receives the right amount of light while retaining their elegant, minimalist forms.

Made of softly brushed metal, the frames are beautiful, simple, and show off the plant itself. One model that’s suitable for plants that need more soil contains two LED panels positioned at different angles. The center base rotates constantly to ensure each plant gets enough light, and an ultrasonic air humidifier makes sure your plants don’t droop when the air is dry.

Another model, designed specifically for hanging plants, has the LED panels arranged in different places and at different angles so that hanging leaves also get a continuous amount of light. Like the first model, the LEDs rotate on low speed.

The final model was designed for air plants and is the most striking of the series. A dramatic pyramid forms the base, and the air plant is held in place directly over the tip of the pyramid. A single LED panel hovers on top of the plant.

While the Viride collection is currently a prototype, Goula / Figuera is speaking with a company about manufacturing them. Currently, there’s no set timeline for when they might be available.

Now, all you need is a pot that will water itself.