Want To Design For Social Progress? These Ex-Clinton Staffers Have Some Advice

At an event on Wednesday put on by the New York chapter of the professional design association AIGA, the Hillary for America design team reunited to share their experiences working on a presidential campaign. Unlike many who work on political campaigns, most of the designers on stage didn’t come from a political or professional organizing background—they came from art schools, design studios, and tech firms. Many applied to the position on a whim, or because they supported Clinton personally; all ended up at the campaign headquarters in downtown Brooklyn for several months leading up to November, or up to a year.

At the event the team recounted spending long days and full weeks working in the center of a crucial, at times brutal, spectacle of a campaign. Executing an intricate branding strategy that included social media, state design, video, and web meant responding rapidly across all media, and doing an incredible amount of work in a short amount of time. It all ended pretty abruptly on November 8, to say the least—but they came away with insight into organizing and activism few designers have.

Since the election, we’ve seen leaders in the design field galvanize others to action and initiatives that encourage designers to do more to advance social progress. Countless groups, apps, and Google Docs have sprung up to help bring the right people together. But concrete steps for designers to use their skills most effectively are harder to come by.

Which is why it was refreshing to hear two HFA designers—Kara Haupt and Victor Ng—end the event with advice for designers wanting to get involved. In a nutshell? Be willing to step out of the design bubble and do the unglamorous, tedious, often frustrating work.

“We have to constantly ask ourselves if we’re using our skills, our talents, and our privileges to do the most good, not just good,” said Haupt, who led the content and rapid response team. “Doing the most good probably doesn’t look like making a poster and tweeting it, and it probably doesn’t look like an enamel pin. It’s probably not what seems cool or obvious or glamorous.”

Haupt and fellow staffer Meg Vazquez recently launched the website called Do The Most Good with resources for designers interested in political organizing. At the event, Ng elaborated on what to do to get started. Here are the key takeaways:

Be Well Versed In The Issues You Care About

On the campaign, designers had access to policy experts, researchers, activists who could brief them on every aspect of a policy decision before they set out to design a graphic or website around it. Before setting out to do any design work, Ng says to do your research and seek out others who have already been working in these sectors for years.