Do You Know Who Builds Your Design? Here’s Why You Should

Peek behind the architecture industry’s public image of gleaming skyscrapers , mind-bending master plans , and sculptural monuments , and you’ll find a complex global network of services, labor, and materials that made the building possible. Yet it’s not often that the architects of these buildings are confronted with the realities of who actually builds their designs.

Take the 6.6 million-square-foot Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. It was designed by HOK, a firm with offices in nearly two dozen cities. Its construction manager, Bechtel, is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Buro Happold, the engineer, is based in the United Kingdom. The builder, Tav Construction, is Turkish, and the contractor, the Taisei Corporation, is Japanese. The actual hands that are building the airport? Migrant labor from the Philippines, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sudan, Egypt, Iran, and Syria, among a host of other countries.

Who Builds Your Architecture?, or WBYA, is a collective of architects, activists, and scholars who are studying the systems and networks required to construct contemporary buildings like Hamad International Airport. Their fundamental question: What’s the ethical responsibility of the architecture profession toward the people who physically build their work?

“There are so many nuances of what being an ethically engaged architect is,” Laura Diamond Dixit–an architect, PhD candidate, and WBYA researcher–says. “If we don’t sort of engage with these issues, it creates this blind spot in the profession.”

WBYA’s priorities include bringing awareness to issues surrounding fair compensation, safe working environments, and worker housing. It aims to inspire students–an emerging generation of activist architects–to view ethical labor as a critical part of their practice, not an afterthought. The organization, formed in 2014, achieves this primarily through lectures and workshops. But this year, it received a larger platform with an exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago–and a self-published, downloadable field guide to its research.

Who Builds Your Architecture: A Critical Field Guide is an explainer for the global construction industry. It details where migrant workers come from; how they immigrate to job sites around the world; the relationship and flow of information between clients, architects, contractors, subcontractors, and workers; who oversees the profession’s practices; and more.

It’s essentially a crash course on how a design moves from paper to completion. WBYA hopes its guide becomes a reference for students, professionals, and anyone curious about the networks upon which the construction industry relies. Its broader goal? To serve as a wake-up call to architects about the role they play in this international network and to offer ideas about how to improve conditions.