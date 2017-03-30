Why Everyone Is Going Nuts For Nintendo’s Latest Console

In early March, Nintendo released the Switch, a new gaming console that’s designed to be as easy to use at home as it is on the go. Less than a month later, it has sold more than 2 million units, making it one of the company’s most popular consoles of all time.

It’s easy to see why. For diehard gamers, the hybrid design ensures you never lose track of a game; you can play Legend of Zelda on your living-room TV and pick it up on your train ride into the office, and then again on your lunch break. It cleverly rethinks the interaction between classic home video-game consoles and players who are no doubt accustomed to gaming on phones and tablets.

But I’m a 35-year-old mom with a full-time job and an acute lack of spare time. If Nintendo wants to appeal to a broader base–and after a string of disappointing releases, it needs to–the Switch will have to lure consumers like me. I visited the Nintendo store in Manhattan to see if the console lives up to the hype.