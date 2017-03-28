Secrets Of A Professional Pub Designer

O’Dowd’s Little Dublin. The Kilkenny. The Galway Hooker. Flaherty’s. You may never have been to one of these establishments, but you can probably guess what they look like. Hefty wooden bar. Guinness on tap. Not-so-subtle references to the motherland.

That’s because each of these Irish pubs—located respectively in Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Cornelius, North Carolina; and Morton, Illinois—were all designed by the same company: the Irish Pub Company. For the past 27 years, the Dublin-based firm has exported the architecture and interior design of Irish pubs, the social heart of any Irish town, all over the world.

The company was founded by an architect—Mel McNally—who spent a year traveling around to Ireland’s greatest pubs and cataloging how each one created an unmistakable ambience through space and interior details. He then codified his findings, which entrepreneurs anywhere in the world can pay to have resurrected. In 1990, McNally partnered with Guinness, and within five years had taken Irish drinking culture global.

Earlier this month, Eater looked at the booming business McNally has built by exporting his research. We spoke to him about what it’s like to be a pub designer—and the challenges of building authenticity and nuance into a space that often falls victim to cliché.

It’s A Formula, But A Customizable Formula

Like a designer of prefab or modular housing, McNally is attempting to balance a plug-and-play approach to design with customization. He leads a team of 15 Irish designers, who usually work on producing seven or eight pubs at once. “What we need to create is something that brings you out, that you want to go out and meet other people. The design needs to be quirky and a bit of a surprise, while retaining its freshness and authenticity,” he says. “That’s the success of an Irish pub.”

Aspiring pub owners can choose from six templates: There’s the classic Country style, the traditional Celtic style, the historic Brewery style, the flexible Shop style, the more modern Victorian style, and a contemporary gastropub iteration—and customers are free to mix and match. Victorian-style pubs generally use hardwoods such as oak, mahogany, or teak, while Shop-style pubs often use an American pine to give the bar a more distressed look. While operating within each thematic scheme, each pub that the Irish Pub Company designs is entirely based on budget and space restrictions, even if it might feel the same, whether you’re in Argentina, Australia, or Taiwan.

“We have a toolbox in our head—things that we know that work,” McNally says. “Even if it’s a semi-futuristic Irish pub, we still have the rule of thumb, the proper balance of the bar, the gathering space, the private space.”