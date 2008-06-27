Home office – Day 1

As much as I’d hate to admit, I jumped into the small business game as a hobby. Mushpot was my heart and passion but I was afraid that it wasn’t profitable enough to stand alone. I took on another job for two years and let my little record label fall by the wayside. I’ve learned a lot from the office environment and plan to use that knowledge in my own home office.

I’m still fuddling around with a “routine”, at least I still drink my morning tea while I check my email. (But this time, I get to do it in my Pjs!)

Will I survive the home office? Or will I succumb to the thriving temptation of going back to coworking?