Details About Motorola MING Phones Emerge

While rumors about the Motorola [NYSE:MOT] MING phones have been leaking from the flagging phonemaker pretty readily, Moto finally got official today and announced specs for the two MING models: the A1600 and the A1800. The handsets are essentially the same, with the exception of a couple of upgrades on the A1800; both feature a 2.4-inch QVGA touchscreen (with stylus input), a 3MP camera, Bluetooth, a microSD slot, FM radio, and built-in GPS (no WiFi, however.)
So what’s the difference? For those customers who might want to jockey between cell providers or continents, the A1800 iteration of the MING features dual SIM card slots, which should allow switching between GSM and CDMA networks without the need to bring two phones. Motorola hasn’t released pricing details on either model, but they should be coming shortly.