Details About Motorola MING Phones Emerge

While rumors about the Motorola [NYSE:MOT] MING phones have been leaking from the flagging phonemaker pretty readily, Moto finally got official today and announced specs for the two MING models: the A1600 and the A1800. The handsets are essentially the same, with the exception of a couple of upgrades on the A1800; both feature a 2.4-inch QVGA touchscreen (with stylus input), a 3MP camera, Bluetooth, a microSD slot, FM radio, and built-in GPS (no WiFi, however.)