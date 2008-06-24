Rumors of XM Portable Player Grow

Just last month, Sirius [NASDAQ:SIRI] Satellite Radio submitted its Starmate 5, a personal satellite radio player, to the FCC. Its rival, XM [NASDAQ:XMSR], seems poised to respond in kind. Codenamed “Phoenix,” XM’s personal player is reportedly smaller than Pioneer’s existing XM player, the Inno, with a larger screen and slicker, updated interface. Manipulation of that interface is achieved via a rotating wheel input not unlike the iPod or SkyFi 2 players; other details include a microSD slot for MP3 tunes and the possibility for WiFi support. Though the unit should be available in the US by fall, there are no rumors yet of exact screen size, battery life, or price point.