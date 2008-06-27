Foil Wrapped Potatoes and Other Business Etiquette Faux Pas

Successful people create positive personal impact. People who create positive personal impact: develop and nurture their unique personal brand; are impeccable in their presentation of self; and know and follow the basic rules of business etiquette. Creating positive personal impact is more important than you might think.

I got an e mail solicitation the other day. It read…

“A New York Times article (“The Hot Potato of Business Etiquette”) reported that a job applicant lost the position when he incorrectly ate a foil-wrapped baked potato during a formal business meal. Although somewhat extreme, this case shows how unwitting mistakes can damage your career. Whether it’s saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, showing up improperly dressed, or making an accidental cultural faux pas, our behavior influences how others think of us.

“Knowing the rules of proper etiquette gives you confidence and comfort in all sorts of business situations. When you execute the right behavior at the right time, you leave an impression of professionalism rather than nervousness or incompetence. Join us for a live Webinar where we’ll cover all you need to know about business etiquette.”

Do you know how to properly eat a baked potato that is wrapped in foil?

Just for the record — you cut across the foil and lay it back so you can cut the potato open, add your favorite condiments and eat. But you probably know that.

While I’m not planning on joining the webinar, I do believe that it makes sense to know and understand business etiquette. Knowing which fork to use, that your water glass is on the right side of the place setting and your bread and butter plate is on the left, makes it easy for you to focus on the conversation – the real reason for a business meal.