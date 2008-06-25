The Transfer of Power — Giving Permission to Lead

I happen to be heavily involved in a book about followership as it pertains to leadership and one of the principles we’ve been discussing lately is that those in the followership role have an obligation to step forward and challenge the leader when necessary. This line of thinking spurred an exceptional vision call that I had with our team last Friday that centered around them challenging me more. Often times I have felt like my team is reluctant to challenge me because I am the boss, because I sign the checks.