The Transfer of Power — Giving Permission to Lead

I happen to be heavily involved in a
book about followership as it pertains to leadership and one of the
principles we’ve been discussing lately is that those in the
followership role have an obligation to step forward and challenge the
leader when necessary. This line of thinking spurred an exceptional
vision call that I had with our team last Friday that centered around
them challenging me more. Often times I have felt like my team is
reluctant to challenge me because I am the boss, because I sign the
checks.