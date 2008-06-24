Get MarketingSherpa Reports (Often At A Discount)

As you may have noticed, I do not feature the usual plethora of Google ads and other annoying advertising minutia. OnlineMarketerBlog is a labor of love; one which I embrace wholeheartedly and without monetary reward.
However, you may have noticed MarketingSherpa ads showing up on the right sidebar and at the bottom of blog posts. Considering that my audience is largely marketing professionals, small business owners, and marketing students, I felt an affiliate partnership with MarketingSherpa made sense. (Plus, I’m not opposed to making money – it’s just not my main motivation for the site.)
You Mean I Can Save Money?
Oh, yes. Simply click on my links whenever you see an interesting report. The price will never be higher for you – in fact, they often offer discounts. For instance, right now you can save $200 on the new B2B lead generation handbook.
Is It Lame To Display These Ads?
I don’t know – that’s for you readers to decide. I figure we both win if you save some money through my non-intrusive ads. But, if I hear a strong negative reaction, I will probably pull the program. It’s more important to me that you derive value from them.
Do You Recommend Any?
I thought I’d be able to read these reports and then recommend them, but it appears that’s not the way they work. (It doesn’t make sense to me either.) So while I cannot recommend any reports in particular, I have always found MarketingSherpa’s stuff to be the best quality in the past.
Sounds good!
If you like this kind of thing, I would encourage you to check out the business technology marketing guide or any of the other reports on the MarketingSherpa site. If you have any questions about discounts or otherwise, feel free to contact me at OnlineMarketerBlog [at] gmail [dot] com.
If you do buy something, I certainly thank you. I don’t ask for money on this site, but it’s always nice to have opportunities like this where I can help you and make a little on the side as well. As always, thanks for reading!