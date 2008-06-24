Get MarketingSherpa Reports (Often At A Discount)

As you may have noticed, I do not feature the usual plethora of Google ads and other annoying advertising minutia. OnlineMarketerBlog is a labor of love; one which I embrace wholeheartedly and without monetary reward.

However, you may have noticed MarketingSherpa ads showing up on the right sidebar and at the bottom of blog posts. Considering that my audience is largely marketing professionals, small business owners, and marketing students, I felt an affiliate partnership with MarketingSherpa made sense. (Plus, I’m not opposed to making money – it’s just not my main motivation for the site.)

You Mean I Can Save Money?



Oh, yes. Simply click on my links whenever you see an interesting report. The price will never be higher for you – in fact, they often offer discounts. For instance, right now you can save $200 on the new B2B lead generation handbook.

Is It Lame To Display These Ads?

I don’t know – that’s for you readers to decide. I figure we both win if you save some money through my non-intrusive ads. But, if I hear a strong negative reaction, I will probably pull the program. It’s more important to me that you derive value from them.

Do You Recommend Any?