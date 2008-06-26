Thinking About Innovation Metrics

Here are some thoughts I have had on the subject of metrics. Tell me what you think.

Process metrics – these are raw performance measures of ideation and conceptual solution process

– Number of concepts identified (measures quantity of work output)

– Quality of concepts (subjective measure of quality of work output)

– Percent of concepts from outside of domain of expertise (“out of the box” measure)

– Resources to complete project (an efficiency measure)

– Percent concepts to survive first filter (a more objective quality measure)

Project impact – these are measures of how the innovation effort impacts the effectiveness of your product development process and accelerates market entry

– Cycle time to product delivery (are you impacting time to market)

– Prototype cycle reduction (are you achieving a direct cost reduction benefit)

– Process milestone attainment (are you impacting your NPDI process efficiency)

Value building – does innovation result in revenue or market share growth

– % revenue from new products (an old but useful way of looking at innovation impact)

– Individual project ROI (a more direct way of assessing impact on a per project basis)

– Successful launch rate (a key metric to show improvement in effectiveness of go-no-go decision process)

– Patents (an important measure of efficiency, particular as compared to peer organizations on a patents per revenue dollars basis)

– Revenue & market share growth (are you driving the top line)