JVC Releases Two-Dock iPod/iPhone Music Player

Apple would have consumers believe that the iPhone should act as a phone and iPod replacement, but JVC [NYSE: MC] has widely picked up on the fact that there are plenty of Apple buyers out there with more than one i-device. For those folks who want to charge and display two of ’em at once, JVC has announced the $150 NX-PN7, which is essentially an iPod dock speaker system with two docks. It also features an AM/FM radio, alarm clock, timer and video out port. To add a bit of flare to the system, JVC has included two strips of colored LED lighting below each dock, which users can set at any of nine different colors of their choosing.