If You Don’t Have a Credit Rating..

Of recent years, it seems you don’t have a chance to establish yourself in business unless you have a lot of family members and they are willing to chip in $5 – $10 each to help you get up & running. Or even, staggering.

This will dismay some people, I expect, but I personally don’t have a credit rating. Not a ‘bad’ one or a ‘low’ one; none at all. I put everything into either the non-profit or the for-profit I head. Result – They have credit scores – I don’t.

When my Kirt was still alive, he was really disgusted by this aspect of the majority culture, because, he said, “landlords would rent to a drug dealer, and banks would make loans to a drug-dealer; but not to us because neither of us has a credit rating. That’s idiotic.” I agree. We should get a pat on the back for saving and then buying, rather than running up debt and going through all manner of gymnastics to pay it off – not a kick in the duff. There is a big dichotomy between the ads about “credit repair” and then this dependence on “credit rating”, and it doesn’t sit well with us ITI.

I hear some of you saying, “So just go establish a credit rating! It only takes a few years.” No. “I” don’t need one. The corporations need one, “I” don’t. Besides, it is part of every ITI Nations’ “Indn Way” to either lay things away and pay them off, then use them, or save up and buy when we have the money. It’s old-fashioned, but it’s the perspective that built a lot of businesses before this recent change to “credit/debt – credit/debt”..

Doesn’t it strike you as odd that financial-advice sites like The Motley Fool advise “funding from within”, “don’t run up debts”, etc., but the rest of the financial world ignores that and insists on this ‘credit rating’ system? A system proven to be full of holes.. It does us.