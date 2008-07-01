Historical Destinations Go Touristy

The high-tech museum honoring the 16th president has two theaters — one uses special effects to conjure “ghosts” including Lincoln’s. One critic labeled it “Lincoln-land.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for kids.

Mount Vernon Estate

Mount Vernon, Virginia

George Washington’s home got its first smoke machines in a 2006 expansion, and the Founding Father got a new nickname: America’s “first action hero.” Admission is $13 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5 to 11.

Colonial Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Virginia

The capital of colonial Virginia, which has long prided itself as a model of “living history,” began producing podcasts for visitors last year. There’s no admission fee to enter the historic area.