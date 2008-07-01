Numerology: Hot Dog!

– 17 Contestants ate 576.5 hot dogs and buns at last year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

– 66 Hot Dogs were eaten in 12 minutes by 2007 winner Joey Chestnut, who won $10,000 and set a new world record.

– $39 million — estimated media value of the TV coverage for the contest’s sponsor, Nathan’s.

– 69% of Americans prefer eating hot dogs on a bun.

– 15% prefer them naked with baked beans.

– 14% prefer corn dogs.

– While the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council advises that no one over age 18 use ketchup on a hot dog, 23% of people consider it their favorite topping. (Mustard wins out with 32%.)