Numerology: Hot Dog!

– 17 Contestants ate 576.5 hot dogs and buns at last year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
– 66 Hot Dogs were eaten in 12 minutes by 2007 winner Joey Chestnut, who won $10,000 and set a new world record.
– $39 million — estimated media value of the TV coverage for the contest’s sponsor, Nathan’s.
– 69% of Americans prefer eating hot dogs on a bun.
– 15% prefer them naked with baked beans.
– 14% prefer corn dogs.
– While the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council advises that no one over age 18 use ketchup on a hot dog, 23% of people consider it their favorite topping. (Mustard wins out with 32%.)
– 1 in 6 — odds that the beef in a beef hot dog originated in Texas.
– 1 in 4 — odds that the pork in a pork hot dog originated in Iowa.
– Each year almost 100 million Red Hots are bought at 7-Eleven, North America’s No. 1 retailer of cooked hot dogs.
– Americans spend more than $1.9 Billion at the supermarket on hot dogs annually.
– The No. 1 producer is Oscar Mayer, which sold upward of 129.5 million pounds of dogs in 2007.