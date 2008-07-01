advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Numerology: Hot Dog!

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

– 17 Contestants ate 576.5 hot dogs and buns at last year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

advertisement

66 Hot Dogs were eaten in 12 minutes by 2007 winner Joey Chestnut, who won $10,000 and set a new world record.

$39 million — estimated media value of the TV coverage for the contest’s sponsor, Nathan’s.

69% of Americans prefer eating hot dogs on a bun.

– 15% prefer them naked with baked beans.

– 14% prefer corn dogs.

– While the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council advises that no one over age 18 use ketchup on a hot dog, 23% of people consider it their favorite topping. (Mustard wins out with 32%.)

1 in 6 — odds that the beef in a beef hot dog originated in Texas.

1 in 4 — odds that the pork in a pork hot dog originated in Iowa.

– Each year almost 100 million Red Hots are bought at 7-Eleven, North America’s No. 1 retailer of cooked hot dogs.

– Americans spend more than $1.9 Billion at the supermarket on hot dogs annually.

– The No. 1 producer is Oscar Mayer, which sold upward of 129.5 million pounds of dogs in 2007.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life