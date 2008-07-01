Democrats in Denver ; Republicans in St. Paul

On August 25, the delegates of the Democratic Party will descend on Denver to nominate formally — finally! — its candidate for President of the United States. The Republicans will gather a week later in St. Paul, Minnesota. Both parties chose states that will be crucial battlegrounds in November — and that they narrowly lost four years ago. No matter the outcome on Election Day, the real winners come convention time will be the two cities, which will enjoy endless media coverage and upward of $150 million apiece in economic benefits. Here’s a primer on this year’s happy hosts.