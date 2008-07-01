Baseball’s Under-Thirty Executives

Josh Byrnes| 37, Arizona Diamondbacks Under Byrnes, who played first base at Division III Haverford, the Diamondbacks rebuilt in 2006 and made the playoffs in 2007.

Theo Epstein | 34, Boston Red Sox

Until Daniels, Epstein was MLB’s youngest-ever GM. He’s also the new generation’s ace. In his six-year tenure, Boston has won two World Series.

Andrew Friedman | 31, Tampa Bay Rays

The ex — Bear Stearns analyst and third-year GM is getting good returns on his investments in young players. Tampa Bay is having its best-ever year.

Neal Huntington | 39, Pittsburgh Pirates



“I’m here to change things,” Huntington says. In year one, he has hired a manager, replaced most of the front office, and upgraded farm-team facilities.