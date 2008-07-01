advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Robert Scoble on Twitter

Twitter has evolved from status updates into public conversation with colleagues, companies, and your target audience. Here are the highlights of one memorable week in Scoble’s tweetstream.

By Robert Scoble2 minute Read

The Power Of Twitter

advertisement
advertisement

-I am using RSS less and less lately. Mostly due to FriendFeed, but also because of Twitter …

-People worry about companies starting to use Twitter for marketing. If companies misuse Twitter, block or unfollow them. Problem solved. Remember, it’s who you follow that defines you …

-Twitter is the public square. Lots of noise, little signal. Blogs are like a speech. Signal, but little noise …

-I expect that Google will buy FriendFeed and Twitter within 18 months. Not to mention a video service like Flixwagon or Qik or Kyte …

-There’s a lot of money in free services.

 

advertisement

Business

 

-Did you see that embarrassing Microsoft sales video where a fake Springsteen sang about Vista to get folks pumped up about selling it? I wish Microsoft wouldn’t do videos like that. I always thought they were goofy when I worked there. This is worse …

-I wonder, how does CNet stick around? I’ve been out of the United States four times this year. I’ve never heard anyone bring up CNet. Everyone talks about Tech-
Crunch …

-Even in my dreams, I don’t see how Microsoft can stop Google now …

-I haven’t read a newspaper in years. Blogs have totally done a better job covering business than newspapers have …

advertisement

-My biggest beef? Startups don’t get covered very well by the mainstream press …

-When I do read newspaper content, I do it at Google News.

 

Geek Culture

 

-Why do I love hanging with geeks? I left my Canon camera at a restaurant last night, and it was promptly
returned …

advertisement

-I’m racing off to Amazon to get the new book by Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of WineLibrary.com. Gary is an inspirational person to me. Why? He works his ass off …

-I don’t have a book planned. Too much work …

-Too many podcasts, not enough time! (I do sleep once in a while. Heheh …)

 

World Travel

 

advertisement

-I went to Israel this spring for a week. We visited a school where Darfur kids are taught along with kids from 29 countries. Makes any problems I have mighty small …

-I loved it when the kids all said Facebook was the hottest thing in their groups …

-Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist, and I went to the first church in the world in Jerusalem. He now believes he’s John the Baptist or something …

-Craig has a wonderful self-deprecating humor. His business card says “customer service rep” …

-Coolest thing in Israel? Standing in the room where the Last Supper was held …

-While in Israel, we visited the Wailing Wall. I put a prayer in there to help us take over TechCrunch. Now God is on our side.

advertisement

Robert Scoble is the managing director of FastCompany.TV. Follow Scoble on Twitter.com/Scobleizer.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life