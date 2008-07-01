Robert Scoble on Twitter

The Power Of Twitter

-I am using RSS less and less lately. Mostly due to FriendFeed, but also because of Twitter … -People worry about companies starting to use Twitter for marketing. If companies misuse Twitter, block or unfollow them. Problem solved. Remember, it’s who you follow that defines you … -Twitter is the public square. Lots of noise, little signal. Blogs are like a speech. Signal, but little noise … -I expect that Google will buy FriendFeed and Twitter within 18 months. Not to mention a video service like Flixwagon or Qik or Kyte … -There’s a lot of money in free services.

Business -Did you see that embarrassing Microsoft sales video where a fake Springsteen sang about Vista to get folks pumped up about selling it? I wish Microsoft wouldn’t do videos like that. I always thought they were goofy when I worked there. This is worse … -I wonder, how does CNet stick around? I’ve been out of the United States four times this year. I’ve never heard anyone bring up CNet. Everyone talks about Tech-

Crunch … -Even in my dreams, I don’t see how Microsoft can stop Google now … -I haven’t read a newspaper in years. Blogs have totally done a better job covering business than newspapers have …

-My biggest beef? Startups don’t get covered very well by the mainstream press … -When I do read newspaper content, I do it at Google News. Geek Culture -Why do I love hanging with geeks? I left my Canon camera at a restaurant last night, and it was promptly

returned …

-I’m racing off to Amazon to get the new book by Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of WineLibrary.com. Gary is an inspirational person to me. Why? He works his ass off … -I don’t have a book planned. Too much work … -Too many podcasts, not enough time! (I do sleep once in a while. Heheh …) World Travel

-I went to Israel this spring for a week. We visited a school where Darfur kids are taught along with kids from 29 countries. Makes any problems I have mighty small … -I loved it when the kids all said Facebook was the hottest thing in their groups … -Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist, and I went to the first church in the world in Jerusalem. He now believes he’s John the Baptist or something … -Craig has a wonderful self-deprecating humor. His business card says “customer service rep” … -Coolest thing in Israel? Standing in the room where the Last Supper was held … -While in Israel, we visited the Wailing Wall. I put a prayer in there to help us take over TechCrunch. Now God is on our side.

Robert Scoble is the managing director of FastCompany.TV. Follow Scoble on Twitter.com/Scobleizer.